Offutt crews have ears on Russian troop buildup during Ukraine flights

If Russian forces invade Ukraine in the coming weeks, some Offutt-based air crews may be among the first to know.

Two RC-135W Rivet Joint aircraft from Offutt Air Force Base’s 55th Wing (plus a third from Great Britain’s Royal Air Force) are part of a growing wave of reconnaissance aircraft from U.S. and allied nations flying just beyond the Russian frontier, watching and listening for signs of war.

Collectively, these planes — both manned and unmanned — can pick up many kinds of electronic signals. The Rivet Joints carry teams of interpreters capable of translating radio communications from the ground at a range of up to 300 miles, said Robert Hopkins III, who flew RC-135s in the Gulf War and is now a historian of Air Force reconnaissance missions.

“They are the eyes and ears of America’s national command authority — people who live next door to you in Omaha, Bellevue, Papillion and Plattsmouth,” Hopkins said. “Anyone on the front lines is going to have a front-row seat to what’s happening.”

Since late December, reconnaissance planes from the U.S., Great Britain, Sweden, Germany and Norway have logged more than 100 flights near the Russian border — especially near Ukraine, where Russia has reportedly massed up to 100,000 troops for a possible invasion. Rivet Joints have flown at least 19 of those missions.

“There’s been a spike in the RC-135 operations in Eastern Europe, and over Ukraine,” said Rep. Don Bacon, who commanded the 55th Wing a decade ago and who now serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

Both the frequency and types of aircraft have ramped up over the past two months, according to aircraft monitors who track the flights through websites such as ADSBexchange.com. There were eight flights Monday and 12 Tuesday, marking two of the heaviest back-to-back days of the past month.

“The frequency has gone from three or four times a week, to multiple flights a day,” said Hopkins, co-author of “Crowded Skies: Cold War Reconnaissance in the Baltic,” slated for publication in March. “All of a sudden, this is from the south of Europe to the north of Europe; from Yalta to St. Petersburg.”

Russia and Ukraine have a long history of domination and conflict. The territory that is now Ukraine has been fought over by Russia and other powerful neighbors such as Austria and Poland for centuries.

Much of Ukraine was absorbed into the Russian empire in the 1600s and later was a republic of the Soviet Union. The region was a target of Stalinist terror, including a forced famine and large-scale political purges in the 1930s.

Along with other former Soviet republics, Ukraine declared its independence during the USSR’s 1991 collapse.

Since Vladimir Putin's rise to power in 2000, he has sought to permanently return Ukraine to Russia’s orbit — including by force, as when he engineered the annexation of Crimea and occupied eastern Ukraine with a proxy army in 2014.

That conflict has simmered ever since, with pro-Russian militias occupying provinces in Ukraine’s far east, as well as Crimea.

In recent months, Putin has demanded that NATO permanently exclude Ukraine. President Joe Biden has said that’s a nonstarter. Last week he predicted that Russia would soon invade, though Putin has denied any plans. Earlier this week, Biden alerted 8,500 troops that they might be deployed to nearby countries, though not Ukraine itself. He’s also pledged strong sanctions against Russia and its leaders.

For years, the U.S. has flown routine Rivet Joint missions in the region from forward-deployed bases in England and Greece. The routes have primarily focused on Kaliningrad (a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea dense with military facilities) and Crimea (a Ukrainian peninsula in the Black Sea, seized by Russia in 2014).

Recently, the planes have expanded routes over Poland, eastern Ukraine, and the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

“The last couple of months, things have been slowly escalating,” said Amelia Smith, an online aircraft tracker who lives near Boston. “It’s definitely new and interesting to see these flights over Ukraine itself.”

Smith, 25, is part of a small army of internet sleuths who have taken advantage of the Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) network that monitors civilian and military air traffic around the world.

She works for an office-supply retailer and has had no degree or special training in defense issues. But she has a hobbyist’s avid interest in intelligence and aerial reconnaissance — and a knack for digging up information online.

“Open-source intelligence is available to anyone,” she said. “Anyone can do this.”

Smith’s daily updates on reconnaissance flights over Eastern Europe — posted on her Twitter account, @ameliairheart — have drawn a following on social media. Her posts mapping the flights draw hundreds of “likes” and dozens of retweets among her following of military intelligence and aviation enthusiasts — including experts like Hopkins, who described them as "credible and reliable."

Smith is the first to map out each plane’s surveillance range, using colorful bubbles that show the distance their crews can see and hear.

Smith’s data shows that 19 of the flights involved Rivet Joints. Her post Monday, for example, showed a 55th Wing RC-135 operating out of Mildenhall flying a U-shaped track around Kaliningrad over Poland and Lithuania.

She has also tracked flights by several other crewed aircraft types, including Air Force E-8 JSTARS and E-3 AWACS and Navy P-8A Poseidons, plus unmanned RQ-4 Global Hawks and MQ-9 Reapers.

All can intercept different types of electronic and communication signals.

“Rivet Joints and P-8s are ears. E-8 JSTARS are ground eyes, and E-3 AWACS are aerial eyes,” Hopkins said.

The unmanned aircraft can operate at very high altitudes, and for long periods of time.

The Army has contributed RC-12X aircraft along with its new ARTEMIS system, both of which operate at lower altitudes.

The Rivet Joints, built in the early 1960s for Cold War-era reconnaissance and upgraded in the 21st century, are among the military’s most sought-after surveillance tools because they can give real-time information about what’s happening on the ground.

“The higher they go, the farther they can see,” Hopkins said. “The Rivet Joints are going to have the largest range. They’re going to be able to hear well into Russia.”

The crews have been flying missions in the Middle East continuously since August 1990, just days after Iraqi forces invaded and occupied Kuwait. They have flown frequently during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and also along the tense border between North and South Korea. For the crews, these missions are routine.

Bacon, who has flown on planes like these in combat zones, said there's an added element of risk on the Ukrainian frontier — a new region for 55th Wing crews.

“These guys probably have had to up their game,” he said.

Hopkins said it would be hard for the crews to forget that in 2014, during an earlier Russia-Ukraine showdown, soldiers in eastern Ukraine used a surface-to-air missile to shoot down a Malaysian Airlines jetliner, killing all 298 civilians on board.

During the early Cold War years, the Soviet Union sometimes shot down U.S. reconnaissance flights in the fierce defense of its borders. That’s not the way Russia conducts itself now, and Hopkins thinks the odds are low of a repeat.

But not quite zero.

“I don’t think the Russians would take any action that would put an American or NATO aircraft at risk,” he said. “But you can’t rule out the possibility that a Russian separatist group could shoot a plane at random.”

If you’re a crew member, he said, “You can’t just ignore the threat. You have to take it seriously.”

Even absent that fear, there's the certainty that war and peace hang in the balance as the Rivet Joint crews carry out their missions.

“There's a sense of gravitas that's not there on a day-to-day basis,” Hopkins said. “They’re gathering intelligence with the knowledge it will go straight to the top, and it will be acted on.”

The world is watching, and waiting.

