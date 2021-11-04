Offutt post-flood rebuilding to begin with lake, recreational projects

The $693 million flood reconstruction at Offutt Air Force Base is going to start at the lake.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha District has awarded a pair of contracts totaling nearly $16.8 million to an Iowa firm for the construction of new recreational facilities near Offutt’s base lake, the Air Force announced earlier this month.

The Lake Campus reconstruction kicks off a massive post-flood rebuilding project that is expected to take seven years and will transform the southern part of the base. Thirteen military construction projects are planned across eight campuses, which will group facilities with similar or related functions.

The 113-acre lake is located east of the runway, on the part of the base closest to the Missouri River. The recreational facilities around it — including a campground, pavilion, shelters, boathouse and sports facilities — were all inundated in March 2019. A spring storm that month following heavy February snows flooded one-third of the base and wrecked 137 structures, 44 of which served as offices for about 3,200 military and civilian workers.

“This is the first step in a long journey to rebuild what was lost here,” Col. Kristen Thompson, 55th Wing commander, said in an Air Force news release.

One contract, for $12.6 million, will cover the cost of a new 10,120-square-foot recreation and event center with seating for 225 people and a deck overlooking the lake, according to the news release. It will include a snack bar, restrooms, showers, a kitchen and laundry facilities.

The contract also includes construction of a maintenance building, campground with RV pads and electrical hookups, playground, volleyball court and boat dock, plus parking and road improvements.

A second contract, worth $4.1 million, is for construction of a new softball complex. It will include a new building with offices and maintenance storage, as well as restrooms and improvements to existing ballfields.

“The base lake has been a staple in our outdoor recreation program since the 1960s,” Thomas Fahrer, 55th Force Support Squadron deputy director, said in the news release. “Losing the facilities to the flood was not only devastating to our customers, but also to our bottom line.”

He said the ruined facilities generated about 15% of the revenue for Offutt’s self-supporting morale, welfare and recreation program.

“We are ecstatic to be the first project out of the hopper with the base flood rebuild,” Fahrer said.

Covenant Russell LLC of Clive, Iowa, a new veteran-owned firm, won both contracts. The president, Alan Sprinkle, is a homebuilder in the Des Moines area, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Covenant Russell will design and build the new facilities. The news release said they will be elevated above the 100-year-flood level to lessen the risk of future flooding.

The work is expected to be completed in spring 2023.

