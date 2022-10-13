 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Offutt recon jet lands at Lincoln after engine emergency

Planes landed at Offutt Air Force Base for the first time following an 18-month runway reconstruction that cost more than $200 million.

An RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance jet from Offutt Air Force Base landed safely at Lincoln Airport on Tuesday afternoon after declaring an emergency during a training flight.

The plane, flying with the call sign SHADW01, left Offutt at 11:55 a.m. The crew spent several hours flying a “racetrack” route over southeast Wyoming, southwest South Dakota and the extreme northwest corner of Nebraska.

The pilot declared an emergency at 3:15 p.m., reportedly after a caution light warned of a possible problem with the right outboard engine.

The plane circled over Omaha and Bellevue for a while but diverted to Lincoln Airport because of strong crosswinds at Offutt, said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman.

The jet landed at 4:21 p.m. without incident and taxied to the apron near the Air National Guard hangar. Hansen said a 55th Wing maintenance crew was en route to assess the problem.

The incident occurred less than two weeks after the 55th Wing reconnaissance fleet returned to Offutt after spending 18 months at Lincoln while the Offutt runway was rebuilt.

The aircraft involved in the emergency, tail number 64-14843, was one of the last C-135 models manufactured by Boeing in 1964.

It returned to the 55th Wing from an extended overhaul in May 2021 and was deployed to Kadena Air Base in Japan twice this year, from January through April and from June through August.

