Offutt recon jet lands at Lincoln after engine emergency

An RC-135V reconnaissance jet, seen here landing at Offutt Air Force Base on Sept. 30, made an unplanned landing at Lincoln Airport on Tuesday after declaring an emergency during a training flight.
An RC-135V Rivet Joint reconnaissance jet from Offutt Air Force Base landed safely at Lincoln Airport on Tuesday afternoon after declaring an emergency during a training flight.
The plane, flying with the call sign SHADW01, left Offutt at 11:55 a.m. The crew spent several hours flying a “racetrack” route over southeast Wyoming, southwest South Dakota and the extreme northwest corner of Nebraska.
The pilot declared an emergency at 3:15 p.m., reportedly after a caution light warned of a possible problem with the right outboard engine.
The plane circled over Omaha and Bellevue for a while but diverted to Lincoln Airport because of strong crosswinds at Offutt, said Ryan Hansen, a 55th Wing spokesman.
The jet landed at 4:21 p.m. without incident and taxied to the apron near the Air National Guard hangar. Hansen said a 55th Wing maintenance crew was en route to assess the problem.
