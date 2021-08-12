Ohio prisons to digitally scan mail to thwart drug smuggling

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio prison system plans to scan virtually all incoming inmate mail and provide digital copies to inmates to thwart a new form of contraband also being seen nationwide: drugs smuggled into prison by soaking them in paper.

Thwarting drug smuggling is a necessary measure to help people struggling with addiction, on top of services like medication-assisted treatment already offered by the prison system, said Annette Chambers-Smith, director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. She noted that six in 10 Ohio inmates have a history of serious substance abuse.

“Having the ability to digitally scan mail will cut down on contraband entering our prisons without interfering with the important connections the incarcerated men and women have with their loved ones,” Chambers-Smith said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Beginning in January, each Ohio corrections facility will have equipment that staff can use to digitally copy mail, under a contract with GTL. The contract is worth an estimated $22.7 million annually and includes renewal options through 2031. The company, based in Falls Church, Virginia, also operates the system allowing inmates to make phone and video calls.

Legal mail to and from inmates and their attorneys will be exempted from being digitized.