Ohio Senate approves legalized sports betting bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Senate approved legislation to legalize sports betting in Ohio on Wednesday along with a bill to allow college athletes for the first time to earn money based on the use of their names, images and likenesses.

Both bills now go to the House for consideration.

The sports betting bill would allow 53 licenses to be issued for taking wagers on professional and college sports. That's an increase from 40 licenses in the original version of the bill.

The legislation was approved by a vote of 30-2.

Twenty-five of those licenses would be available to Ohio's casinos and horse racing tracks called racinos, which could then partner with outside companies to provide sports betting online or mobile apps.

Another 33 licenses would be for brick-and-mortar locations that could include casinos, racinos, sports bars or betting shops where people can watch and wager on games.

“Our coalition is grateful for the care in crafting a bill providing opportunities for fair market access to Ohio’s pro sports organizations, which produces the games that make sports betting possible,” the Ohio Professional Sports Coalition said in a statement.