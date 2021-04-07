Old Papillion hotel morphs into affordable apartments

An aging Papillion motel is being converted to apartments, offering an affordable housing option to residents of the growing Sarpy County suburb.

Omaha-based Collective Development bought the Liberty Lodge at 1409 E. Gold Coast Road for about $1.37 million and plans to invest another $400,000 in renovations, partner Max Honaker said.

The plan is to produce 38 one-bedroom and studio apartments that will rent for about $695 monthly, plus a $125 utility reimbursement.

A special use permit was required, because the area was not zoned for apartments. Travis Gibbons, assistant planning director for Papillion, said city officials see the conversion as a positive (and a newer step for Papillion) in providing more affordable housing. He hopes the model can be reproduced in the community.

Collective Development has done a similar conversion in Omaha, turning an obsolete (and bigger) hotel into apartments. Gibbons noted that such projects are finding success in other parts of the country, especially as new construction costs rise.