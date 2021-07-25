Old rail cars could be part of new Lincoln park's future

The West Haymarket Joint Public Agency gave the land to the Lincoln Parks Foundation, which then sold the land to the city in 2018. Development of the park is part of the Downtown Master Plan, and the estimated cost in 2018 was about $9 million.

Railroad tracks run just west of the future park, and sitting around watching trains is apparently a thing people like to do, which is what got parks officials thinking.

Maybe a few of those old rail cars could be refurbished, Johnson thought, put in the park and used as observation areas or perhaps shelters for family gatherings.

Parks officials contacted a Wyoming company that refurbishes rail cars and representatives passing through Lincoln deemed them good candidates for refurbishing, Johnson said.

“It’s a pretty neat deal,” said Linke, who has been working around the cars for years.

Nobody seems to know just how they ended up at the training facility at Third and South streets, but they’ve been there a lot longer than Linke’s 23-year tenure with the department.

The fire department has used the cars for classrooms, storage and office space and to simulate hazardous materials incidents, but for years they’ve sat empty.