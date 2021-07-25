Old rail cars could be part of new Lincoln park's future

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Marie Kondo, the famous organizer who has encouraged millions to look at items and discard them if they don’t spark joy, has clearly never been in Tim Linke’s position.
Because railroad cars that have taken up space at the Lincoln Fire and Rescue’s training facility for decades have failed to spark joy in the battalion chief in charge of training -- or anybody else in fire administration.
Turns out discarding an old caboose, two box cars, a flat car and a tank car -- each roughly 25 to 30 tons of metal -- is easier said than done.
But Lincoln Parks and Recreation and about six acres of grassland in the West Haymarket could provide a solution.
The Lincoln Journal Star reports the rail cars recently came up during a discussion between Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Johnson and Fire Chief David Engler. Engler asked if Johnson had any interest in them.
“That got us thinking,” said J.J. Yost, parks and recreation’s planning and facilities manager.
Specifically, it got them thinking about a stretch of open space near Seventh and N street across the street from the still-under-construction Canopy Park, a residential and commercial development.
The West Haymarket Joint Public Agency gave the land to the Lincoln Parks Foundation, which then sold the land to the city in 2018. Development of the park is part of the Downtown Master Plan, and the estimated cost in 2018 was about $9 million.
Railroad tracks run just west of the future park, and sitting around watching trains is apparently a thing people like to do, which is what got parks officials thinking.
Maybe a few of those old rail cars could be refurbished, Johnson thought, put in the park and used as observation areas or perhaps shelters for family gatherings.
Parks officials contacted a Wyoming company that refurbishes rail cars and representatives passing through Lincoln deemed them good candidates for refurbishing, Johnson said.
“It’s a pretty neat deal,” said Linke, who has been working around the cars for years.
Nobody seems to know just how they ended up at the training facility at Third and South streets, but they’ve been there a lot longer than Linke’s 23-year tenure with the department.
The fire department has used the cars for classrooms, storage and office space and to simulate hazardous materials incidents, but for years they’ve sat empty.
Linke said the department has upgrades they’d like to do at the training facility and they could use the space now taken up by empty rail cars.
Parks officials wouldn’t use all of the rail cars, and using even some of them is still just an idea -- but one officials want to pursue. They’ve yet to talk cost with the Wyoming company, Johnson said.
Developing the park would require a fundraising campaign, Yost said. That could happen in 2022.
