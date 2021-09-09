Omaha-area gymnastics coach charged with child sex assault

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area gymnastics coach has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a child who was one of his students.

Alexander Thomas, 30, of Omaha, was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion, authorities said. Investigators said Thomas was a coach at Metro Stars Gymnastics in Papillion when he assaulted a student younger than 14 at that location sometime in January.

A judge on Thursday set Thomas’ bail at $250,000.

Metro Stars officials said they learned of the charges Wednesday and immediately fired Thomas. He had coached at the Papillion location for four years.

Metro Stars sent an email to customers Wednesday asking families to report any concerns to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

