Omaha billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott Jr. dies at 90

The result of the conversation was the incorporation of what the men named the Heritage Joslyn Foundation, with Scott as its leader. The plan was for the new organization to run a joint fundraising drive toward upgrading facilities at both cultural institutions.

Tapping Omaha’s other top philanthropists, the $75 million campaign was a tremendous success. The museums gained additional exhibition space that allowed them to bring in national touring exhibits. Attendance boomed.

Seeing a good thing, Scott and the others decided to keep their new creation going. They eventually changed its name to Heritage Services, reflecting the enduring role they hoped that it would play in Omaha.

Over time, the Heritage board would become a kind of unofficial board of directors for the city. Heritage support for any civic project virtually guaranteed that it would become a reality. There may not be another organization quite like it anywhere in the country.

And from the start, Scott was Heritage’s unquestioned leader. When Scott and Heritage decided about 2000 that a new arena was an amenity the city had to have, they pledged $75 million in private money. Those dollars helped sell city voters on the $281 million project.