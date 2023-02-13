OMAHA -- Leevi Johnson didn't want to leave the hospital bed after one of his heart surgeries.

But when an Omaha police officer visited his bedside, Leevi sprung up, dragging tubes and cords along with him to dole out a hug.

The Omaha boy was enamored with law enforcement. At one point he was sworn in as an honorary officer by a local police department.

Leevi, 10, died Tuesday of heart failure.

The Omaha boy was born with three holes in his heart and a host of other health complications. He underwent multiple surgeries and visited doctors regularly.

Despite his medical challenges, Leevi never complained, his aunt Tonya O'Shea said.

Leevi's biggest passion, she said, was policing. He had always been interested in police and was an avid fan of "Cops." (His latest interest was "Spider-Man.")

After one of his heart surgeries, Leevi's uncle called the Omaha Police Department to ask if they could send an officer to visit the boy. More than 50 officers ended up making visits to Leevi's hospital room. A helicopter pilot even flew by Leevi's window, said Terry Johnson, Leevi's grandpa.

"That was special," Johnson said.

The Bellevue Police Department swore Leevi in as an honorary officer in 2019. Omaha police gave Leevi his own uniform.

Officers from around the country — and a few from around the world — sent in badges. He wound up with enough to make a full size quilt as well as a border along the wall in his bedroom.

Leevi liked playing "cops and robbers" with his cousins, O'Shea said. But he was always the cop. That was nonnegotiable.

He often said he would handcuff anyone for any wrongdoings. And he was prepared to call his police friends for backup.

The family is asking law enforcement officers who attend Leevi's funeral to dress in uniform.

Leevi, a third-grader, loved attending school at Cornerstone Christian in Bellevue. He also enjoyed attending church services at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

He was particularly close with his mother, Amber Johnson. A single parent, she took Leevi to every doctor's appointment and was there for every hospital stay, O'Shea said.

"She shared him with everybody, with as little time as she got with him," O'Shea said.

In his free time, Leevi had a side gig "working" with his aunt.

O'Shea works at New Life Baptist Church in Bellevue. Leevi often accompanied her and got to work helping to clean the chapel.

He would tell O'Shea: "Auntie, you just sit down and I'll do all my work myself."

Leevi's family said they were touched to see how much the community cared for him.

"Everybody he met, he brought joy to them," Johnson said. "He always had a smile."

In addition to his mother, aunt and grandpa, survivors include grandma Sharon Johnson, uncle Curt Johnson and cousins.

A visitation is set for Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Road. A funeral is Monday at 11 a.m. at Bellevue Christian Center, 1400 Harvell Dr.

