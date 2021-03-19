 Skip to main content
Omaha child care center reports about 60 COVID-19 cases
Omaha child care center reports about 60 COVID-19 cases

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child care and preschool center in west Omaha has been closed after reporting more than 60 possible cases of COVID-19.

The Douglas County Health Department confirmed that Rosewood Academy Childcare & Preschool closed Wednesday night, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Department spokesman Phil Rooney said the center will remain closed for 10 days as health officials investigate.

A small outbreak of an illness at a day care is not unusual, Rooney said, but having one that requires a center to close is rare.

So far, health officials have confirmed 23 cases, but expect that number to rise.

