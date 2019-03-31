OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A few years back, Urban Outfitters laid claim to being the world's biggest seller of vinyl records, a format that has survived (thrived even) across multiple generations of music mediums.
Now the retailer is trying its hand at another artifact: the Video Home System tape. On the store's website, one can purchase bundles of five random VHS tapes (broken down by genre) for $40 apiece. Each pack is a mystery, but examples include "The Waterboy," ''Office Space" and other titles you could easily find at a thrift store for mere cents.
Adam Haug, a local graphic designer and one of the premier VHS collectors in Omaha, can't help but laugh.
"This newer generation is going to fork over way too much money for the stuff I'm paying pennies for," said the 37-year-old. "They're learning to pay high-dollar just because it's vintage."
Or even just vintage-looking. Urban Outfitters isn't the only one banking on the goldmine of nostalgic millennials. Walmart sells DVDs that come in the retro packaging of a VHS slipcase. Netflix's collector's-edition DVD of the series "Stranger Things" looks like a VHS tape, complete with faded box art, disintegrating stickers and digitally imposed wear and tear — a tribute to physical media from the company that did the most to kill it.
The ultimate embodiment of this nostalgia, Haug said, will be when Disney decides to release its reboots of "Aladdin," ''The Lion King" and "Dumbo" on home video in VHS clamshell packaging, a recreation of the objects that defined millions of childhoods. People will pay a lot of money for those.
VHS is of course long past the point of its decline — in 2006, "A History of Violence" became the last major Hollywood film released on the format. But all those tapes never went away. VHS had a 20-year reign as the dominant home-video medium, and it left behind a lot of cassettes, the detritus of which is still washing up on the shores of thrift stores, record shops, garage sales, dumpsters, Craigslist, eBay. (An Amazon.com search of "VHS movies" yielded more than 100,000 results.)
Now collectors like Haug hunt for the best of them, amassing collections of hard-to-find titles, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
The question is ... why do this?
Unlike with vinyl, no one can make a serious case that VHS has any superior technical qualities to its digital successors. (Though VHS tapes do look better on cathode-ray tube TVs than you might remember.) After beating Betamax in the format wars, VHS was succeeded by multiple mediums: DVD, Blu-ray, 4K, streaming. Why not just let the analog format fade into the dustbin of history?
Well, there are many reasons.
"For some people, it's just to collect," Haug said. "For some, it's reliving their childhood. And for others, it's that they just want to be a part of a community.
"It's the callback to the physicality of things, the nostalgia of things, the aesthetic of things." Key word being thing — an object that exists in actual material reality.
To get a better grasp of VHS's enduring appeal, we spoke with collectors and filmmaker, exhibitor and shop-owner. Here, then, are a few reasons the 33-year-old home video format continues to abide long after its due date.
Two years ago, Haug owned about 50 VHS tapes. Then he moved into a house with a spacious, wood-paneled basement. Now he has well over 1,000 tapes, shelves upon shelves of movies, all categorized: the anime section, the horror section, comedy, action, Disney, "Halloween" sequels. Weird workout videos, instructional tapes, cutboxes, bigboxes, clamshells. And his oldest VHS, the copy of "Killer Klowns From Outer Space" he bought at a Suncoast Video when he was a kid.
During our visit, as if to emphasize his ever-loving commitment to the past, Haug provided background entertainment on a few of his many TVs: the Nintendo game "Punch-Out!!" on one, the movies "Gremlins 2" and "The Neverending Story" playing on the others.
"I just love being around the stuff I grew up with," Haug said. "It's good for creativity."
In addition to being a visual artist, Haug is a songwriter and musician who goes by the handle Haunted Gauntlet. He's also a member of the local experimental hip-hop group M34N STR33T with rapper Conny Franko (real name: Brenton Gomez).
Both Haunted Gauntlet and M34T STR33T have released their albums on VHS, in addition to the more conventional formats. The VHS albums sell well, and they certainly stand out.
Compared to Haug, Franko is a VHS novice. But he's getting there. Thanks to Haug, Franko's rediscovering the pleasures of the medium. In fact, he talks about VHS the way record collectors talk about vinyl.
"It has a certain warmth to it," Franko said of VHS. "It curves off certain edges."
To underline this point, Haug gestured to one of his basement TVs.
"Look at 'Neverending Story' right there," he said. "That just makes my eyes feel like they're being hugged."
Council Bluffs-based filmmaker George Doll's latest film, "Last Stop Record Shop," is about a pair of vinyl fanatics who try to save their flailing record store. Their salvation comes in the form of physical media itself: a mysterious duffel bag full of ultra-rare CDs, which happen to be coated with LSD.
"The theme of the movie," Doll said, "is a conflict between older and younger generations about the importance of physical media."
Naturally, it made sense for Doll to release his film on VHS, as well as digital. He made about 30 copies, taping over old episodes of "Highlander." Though his film is available on Vimeo, Doll prefers that people watch it on VHS.
"When you have a physical thing, it's just a little more special," he said. "I think we live in a fast-food consumption culture when it comes to art. If you have everything available to you on Netflix and Amazon, you just gobble it up and move on to the next thing. People are still looking for that special experience. They don't want to just arbitrarily consume."
Contrast that magical experience of roaming the Blockbuster video aisles on a Friday night with its enervating modern equivalent: figuring out what to watch next on Netflix. Recall that long-ago time when your viewing habits were determined not by algorithms but happenstance, employee suggestions, human contact.
Recall the feel of the VHS tape itself. Its shape. Its weight. The satisfying ka-clack of the VCR sucking in the cassette, the FBI warning, the Walt Disney Pictures logo playing, "When You Wish Upon a Star," castle flickering into existence, star shooting in that perfect arc ...
One reason VHS hasn't gone away entirely is that the tapes themselves just last longer, said Tim Behrens, owner of Council Bluffs' Kanesville Kollectibles, which still carries thousands of VHS tapes. "They don't get scratched. That's why there's still so many of them around. You can't destroy them." (Unless you leave them in a hot car, of course.)
Millennials aren't the first generation to get wistful for the stuff they liked when they were kids. But they are the first to see that stuff subsumed into an entirely digital future — the gradual, inevitable death of all physical media.
Collecting VHS is an attempt, perhaps, to hold on to something tangible (something real) before everything gets sucked up into the Cloud.
Artists like Doll want to keep the medium alive for as long as they can. He certainly isn't the first modern filmmaker to release his movie on VHS. In 2010, Ti West's retro horror movie "The House of the Devil" came out on VHS. A few years later, the horror anthology "V/H/S/2" did, as well.
And VHS bootlegging ... that's a thing, with fans DIY-converting digital movies to the analog format, sometimes creating custom box art, all in an effort to capture that elusive feeling of better times.
Of all things, VHS (with its outlandish cover art and fuzzily imperfect image) has become a driver of a certain modern aesthetic, finding itself at an unlikely intersection of fandom, film preservation and art.
Take the craft of spool-swapping, the practice of moving the magnetic tape from one VHS cassette to another.
"Now, why is this important?" said Haug, the Omaha VHS collector. "Because aesthetically it looks badass."
Haug collects tapes of different colors than the custom black; tapes come in all colors: white (usually "Barney" tapes); green ("Veggie Tales"); blue ("Monsters, Inc."); orange (anything Nickelodeon). A few local shops know to hold onto the uniquely colored tapes for Haug.
He'll transfer the tape spool for, say, "Halloween" to an orange cassette shell. Or "Leprechaun in the Hood" to a green shell. He uses a hair dryer to heat up, peel off and transfer the label stickers. And there you are: a unique, custom-made VHS copy.
If he doesn't keep these creations to himself, Haug will post them on Instagram, for sale or trade or merely for the aesthetic enjoyment of others.
If you grew up watching movies at home in the '80s or '90s, the final product — these orange or green or blue tapes — hits you directly in whatever part of the brain is responsible for that vague sense of longing you're always feeling.
Tyler Bell — a 36-year-old designer in Red Oak, Iowa — takes this VHS art form further still. He hydropdips his cassette shells, a process that can apply graphics to almost any object.
He's got cassettes covered in an American-flag motif or in spooky Halloween imagery. He'll slather his tapes in spray-paint, glow-in-the-dark goop, fake blood spatter and/or glitter. He designs cases with custom cover art for titles that would feel right at home in the VHS era — like Nic Cage's "Mandy."
It's a testament to the format's durability that after all this (paint, goop, glitter), the movie still plays just fine in the VCR.
Outside of his own creations, Bell owns about 2,000 VHS tapes, many of them rare and pricey.
"When you start collecting movies," he said, "you realize there's a ton of stuff that never made it off the format, thousands and thousands of movies. That's one of the things that drew me to (VHS) in the first place."
Earlier this month, Film Streams screened the first VHS tape in its history.
"It's no exaggeration to say that I've dreamed of hooking up my tape player to our projector since I started working for the organization in 2013," said Patrick Kinney, Film Streams' communications director and a VHS collector with about 800 tapes.
There was a good reason for it to finally happen. Film Streams wanted to play the Tom Waits documentary "Big Time," but the film was never released on digital home video, and the only known 35mm prints, Kinney said, "are mythic and privately owned."
The film's distributor doesn't even have a print. So Kinney went to eBay to obtain "Big Time" in its only extant format, VHS.
There are still many films that exist only on VHS. This has helped to create a niche market for the rarer titles.
"The genres that people go for would be exploitation, B-movie action, martial arts, those would be the main ones," Bell said.
The tapes of many popular films have value due to their format-native features. The VHS of "Return of the Living Dead," for instance, retains the film's original soundtrack, which most subsequent formats have lost due to copyright issues. The "Star Wars" trilogy VHS tapes are cherished because they're the most readily available way to see the original theatrical cuts of each film, unmarred by George Lucas' ruinous meddling.
Horror remains the most sought-after genre, particularly those sublime trash classics that only the most hardcore fans even know about.
Movies like "555," ''Abomination," ''Lunchmeat" and "Cannibal Campout," which range in price from $150 to more than $300. Bell has all of them.
Some VHS tapes will sell for more than $1,000. In fact, there's currently a hoax/misunderstanding that the clamshell Disney classics are worth that much. Don't believe it. It's become a running joke among collectors.
The crown jewel of VHS trash is a horror movie called "Tales From the QuadeaD Zone," a profoundly bizarre trio of "Twilight Zone"-esque stories. Because of its extreme rarity, "QuadeaD Zone" is the most valuable VHS tape out there; the next copy sold will likely catch more than $1,000 on eBay.
"I'm never going to be able to afford it," Haug said. "And I'm never going to be able to find it."
Nevertheless, he'll never stop looking.
Haug's collection of 1,000 or so movies is mostly thrifted or found.
"For me, it's all about the joy of going out and digging through trash and finding something," he said, picking up a somewhat rare VHS version of "Halloween," his favorite movie. "When I found this on a pile of trash on the way to the dump, I almost cried."
Haug likens his hobby to treasure-hunting. Or, alternatively, hunting for morel mushrooms in the woods, something he used to do with his stepdad.
When Haug is at the thrift shop, he's not shopping; he's "hunting in the wild."
He often leaves with nothing, finding little but the most common VHS titles ("Titanic," ''Jerry Maguire," ''Face/Off").
But he always holds out hope for treasure, for that most prized mushroom — a "Cannibal Campout," a "QuadeaD Zone."
VHS fanatics are not a huge community, obviously. But their number is growing.
Videovores, as they're called, find each other on Instagram (using the tags #vhs or #rewindordie) or in Facebook groups, such as "Horror VHS Collectors Unite!," which has more than 14,000 members.
"There's just a lot of websites and collectors and YouTube channels and communities that are great resources," Haug said.
He believes VHS's popularity will continue to rise, even if it never comes close to the heights of the vinyl revival.
In the meantime, Haug is doing his part, converting any and all amenable friends to the wonders of analog. People will come over to hang out in his VHS shrine of a basement; often they'll end up leaving with a few tapes or even a new (that is, old) VCR.
Not too long ago, Haug created the Facebook group "Videovores of Omaha," a space for those wanting to discuss, trade and express love for VHS.
"It was my attempt to connect some dots and figure out who's into this in Omaha," he said. He's finding them — kindred spirits with esoteric tastes, using a digital platform to forge connections rooted in the past, not yet lost.
Please remember to rewind!
———
Information from: Omaha World-Herald, http://www.omaha.com