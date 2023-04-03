OMAHA — An Omaha fire captain was rescued after he became separated from others while fighting a three-alarm fire at a recycling center.

Fire department crews responded to a fire call at Firstar Fiber, 103rd and I streets, at about 10:20 p.m. Wednesday. The second alarm came at about 10:44 p.m. and the third alarm was activated at 11:03 p.m.

Joe Caniglia, an assistant fire marshal with the Omaha Fire Department, told reporters the fourth alarm was for a mayday call at about 11:45 p.m. A fire captain was separated from a hose line while fighting the blaze.

A mayday, which Caniglia said is rare, is called when a firefighter is lost, trapped or injured.

“The captain got a little disoriented, had tripped and fallen in a pit,” Caniglia said.

Caniglia said crews got to the captain in about four to five minutes and helped him out of the building. He said the captain was able to tell the crew exactly how far he was from the hose line. He was evaluated by medics and is doing well. He was taken care of and released back on scene.

Firefighters got the fire under control at about 7 a.m. Crews remained on the scene to monitor hot spots. The affected structure contained mainly paper, Caniglia said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Caniglia said a fire wall left the east side of the recycling center untouched. He also said Firstar’s sprinklers helped contain the blaze.

“(A sprinkler system is) not necessarily always going to extinguish the fire but it does keep it from spreading too far,” he said.

Waterloo Fire and Rescue assisted OFD by helping to air out the structure.

Caniglia said a fire happened in a different part of the Firstar building in December. The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

Firstar did not immediately return a request for comment.

