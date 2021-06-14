Omaha firm seeks to offer flight training in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha aviation company is working to open a center at Sioux City’s airport and offer professional flight training there.

Oracle Aviation of Omaha plans to partner with Morningside University to establish a fully-accredited aviation program, which will offer a bachelor of science degree in aviation-related fields, the Sioux City Journal reported.

The Sioux City Council was expected on Monday to consider a resolution inviting proposals for the lease of land and the construction of a new hangar facility for the program.

Documents show the project would include a 39,400-square-foot facility, with 20,400 square feet of hangar space and a two-level office/training space. The project would also include improvements for parking, plane movements, storage and landscaping.

Proposed agreements include a commitment by the city to invest $7 million for the construction of the new hangar facility. The city would also fund site improvements, which are estimated to cost another $295,500.