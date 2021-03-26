Omaha firms settle with state over COVID antibody tests

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Two Omaha health care companies have agreed to settle with the Nebraska attorney general's office on charges of misleading advertising, marketing, distribution and sales of coronavirus antibody testing.

Attorney General Doug Peterson alleged in a July complaint that Pivot Concierge Health and Banyan Medical Systems violated Nebraska's consumer protection law and a federal deceptive trade practices law, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

Under a settlement signed this week, both companies must disclose the risks and limitations of COVID-19 testing products and comply with the law. Pivot Concierge Health must also pay $25,000 to the state.

State attorneys alleged that both companies advertised and sold coronavirus infection and antibody tests from at least March 19 to April 29, 2020, at an Omaha drive-thru clinic.

