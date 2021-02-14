Omaha guitar exhibit blends science and sound

“I think it does a really good job of blending history and culture and science,” she said. “There’s a lot of those hands-on science elements, where you can learn about the science and sound behind the instrument itself.”

Some of the STEAM elements of the exhibit include testing the sounds of different types of guitar strings and learning about sound waves and how guitars are engineered.

Brummer said the exhibit was supposed to come to the museum last summer but was rescheduled after the Durham closed because of the pandemic.

“Guitar” is a part of the Durham’s traveling exhibition program. Brummer said the exhibit is from the National Guitar Museum and will be on display through April 25.

Mark and Victoria Gammell also made the trek in the cold to see the new exhibit.

Mark has played the guitar for the last 40 years and has built them for the last five.

“I’ve played for a long time, so I wanted to check it out because it’s an unusual exhibit you don’t expect to see,” he said. “They show a variety of instruments within the whole sphere of the guitar world.”