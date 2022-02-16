Omaha lifts mask mandate and hospitals easing restrictions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The number of virus cases and hospitalizations has improved enough in Nebraska that Omaha is eliminating its mask mandate and the state's largest hospitals are easing some of their restrictions.

The Douglas County Health Department said Omaha's mask order is being lifted Wednesday.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus statewide has fallen steadily since hitting last month's peak of 767 on Jan. 28. State health officials said 436 people were hospitalized with the virus Tuesday. That is the lowest level of hospitalizations since early November.

The CEO of Bryan Health in Lincoln, John Woodrich, said his hospitals are planning to lift all visitor restrictions for non-COVID patients next month. The hospitals are also planning to require all of their employees who have been working remotely to return to the office starting Feb. 27, and they will restart their valet parking service on March 7.

“We know the pandemic’s not over but we are seeing some great signs,” Woodrich said.

And hospitals across the state have begun easing restrictions on surgeries.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Nebraska fell dramatically over the past two weeks, going from 2,263.71 new cases per day on Jan. 31 to 429.86 new cases per day on Monday. That number was consistently above 4,000 from mid January until Jan. 26 during the peak of the omicron surge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0