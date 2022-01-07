Omaha man accused in 2018 officer shooting enters pleas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of shooting an Omaha police officer during a 2018 traffic stop before being shot himself by other officers has pleaded no contest to four felony counts in the case — but in a twist argued that he didn’t know he was shooting at police.

An attorney for John Ezell Jr., 39, argued in the Thursday plea hearing that the officers were wearing plain clothes and didn’t call out “police” when they approached Ezell's vehicle on Sept. 11, 2018, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Bartling said the only way to have known was a 2-by-4-inch patch that said “police” on the front of their bulletproof vests.

But prosecutors retorted that Ezell was a seasoned criminal who had already served prison stints for weapons and drug convictions and that officers had activated the red and blue light bar on their unmarked car.

Ezell pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted first-degree assault on an officer and two weapons counts. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced on Feb. 10.

Police have said Ezell was a passenger in a car that fled from officers. Once the car was stopped, Ezell opened the car door holding a gun and shot Officer Ken Fortune at point-blank range. The shooting was caught on officer body camera video.

Ezell also fired at Office Jeffrey Wasmund, but missed. Ezell then fled and was shot several times by police. Both Fortune and Ezell have since recovered.

