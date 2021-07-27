 Skip to main content
Omaha man accused of pandemic business loan fraud
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been indicted on a federal charge of bank fraud after prosecutors say he lied to get a loan through a federal program meant to help businesses struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

M.A. Yah faces court next month the charge and could get up to 30 years in prison, the office of the U.S. Attorney for Nebraska said in a news release.

The indictment against Yah says he was director of The Heartland News — a nonprofit newspaper with a mission to end poverty and homelessness in the region — when he requested a Paycheck Protection Program loan of more than $100,000 for the business in April 2020. Paperwork filed by Yah said the loan was to support the newspaper’s payroll, but prosecutors said he lied about the number of employees and payroll of the nonprofit from the previous year.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Yah denied prosecutors' allegations, but said he could not yet comment further on the charges. Yah said he planned to hire an attorney this week to fight the charge.

