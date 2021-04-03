 Skip to main content
Omaha man accused of pointing gun at process server
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 57-year-old man loaded a round into a shotgun and pointed it at a process server who had arrived at his Omaha home to serve him civil papers, authorities say.

The man was booked into jail on suspicion of terroristic threats and two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, The Omaha World-Herald reports.

The confrontation happened Thursday morning when the process server introduced himself as an employee of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said the man then walked away, returned with a shotgun, racked a round, pointed it at the worker and ordered him off his property.

The sheriff's office said the worker left “fearing for his safety” and called 911. The man was arrested less than an hour later.

Officers found a pump-style pellet gun and a shotgun inside the home.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

