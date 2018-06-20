COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A man from Omaha, Nebraska, faces life in prison if he's convicted of kidnapping and other charges after police say he held several people at gunpoint and beat some of them inside a Council Bluffs apartment.
The Daily Nonpareil reports that 36-year-old Derrick West-Jones has been charged with six counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated assault, domestic abuse and other drug and weapons counts.
Police say he pulled a gun early Monday after a disturbance in the apartment and would not let anyone leave. Police say he also pistol-whipped and beat some of them with a wrench. Police say the people were held captive about two hours.
Two people were taken to hospital for their injuries.
West-Jones is being held on $1 million bail in the Pottawattamie County Jail.
———
Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com