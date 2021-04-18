Omaha man decides pandemic perfect time to open British shop

Chippy’s, Greet said, was born because of COVID-19.

“We were grounded at home. When we got married, she always wanted a bakery, and I always wanted a British store,” he said. “We thought this might be a good time to start a business.”

They consulted with knowledgeable friends and talked until February, when they started looking for a location. They chose Westwood Plaza near 123rd Street and West Center Road and picked the name — Chippy’s is a British term for a fish-and-chip shop and Omaha is a tribute to Greet’s adopted hometown.

He was born in North Yorkshire in England and studied music education and conducting at the Colchester Institute School of Music. He was a police officer in Essex County near London for a time and moved to the U.S. 21 years ago, living in Seattle and Atlanta.

When he came to Omaha, he started the Nebraska Brass Band, which plays British music. He also gravitated toward other British activities, such as a local “Harry Potter” club.

He said he considers Chippy’s to be a new British cultural center. The Greets hope to open a British restaurant next door in the not-so-distant future.

Greet said he heard several British accents in line on opening day. He also just hired a British-born baker.