A 61-year-old Omaha man died Monday from injuries he received last week when his vehicle collided with a school bus.

Yusuf Kafele was injured Thursday about 8:45 a.m. near 58th and Blondo streets, a spokesman for the Omaha Police Department said Tuesday. He was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with extremely critical injuries.

Investigators determined that Kafele was westbound on Blondo Street in a 2006 Cadillac DTS. The Cadillac crossed the centerline and collided with a school bus.

There were nine students on the bus at the time of the crash, the spokesman said. Two students were transported to the hospital as a precaution, but no one on the bus had visible injuries.

