Omaha man gets fine, probation for posting neo-Nazi stickers
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $200 fine for posting neo-Nazi recruitment stickers on poles outside a synagogue.

Jonathan Ziegler, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to property damage and hate intimidation. In exchange, prosecutors dropped two other identical charges.

Police said surveillance video showed Ziegler on April 9 walking his dog as he posted the recruitment stickers around Temple Israel, which is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative campus at 132nd and Pacific streets.

The stickers promoted a neo-Nazi group that bore the message “End debt slavery” and a picture of a man breaking chains in the form of the Star of David.

