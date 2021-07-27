Omaha man gets fine, probation for posting neo-Nazi stickers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to a year of probation and ordered to pay a $200 fine for posting neo-Nazi recruitment stickers on poles outside a synagogue.

Jonathan Ziegler, 31, pleaded guilty Monday to property damage and hate intimidation. In exchange, prosecutors dropped two other identical charges.

Police said surveillance video showed Ziegler on April 9 walking his dog as he posted the recruitment stickers around Temple Israel, which is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative campus at 132nd and Pacific streets.

The stickers promoted a neo-Nazi group that bore the message “End debt slavery” and a picture of a man breaking chains in the form of the Star of David.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0