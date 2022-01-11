 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Omaha man released from hospital after police shooting

An Omaha man who was shot by police after allegedly charging at his mother and officers with a knife has been released from the hospital and booked into jail

Omaha police said in a news release Tuesday that Justin Michalak is being held on two counts of assault on an an officer, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and one count of false imprisonment. The release said he left the hospital on Saturday.

Police said they were called last month by a man saying he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind. Police said arriving officers found Michalak cutting near his throat, and after a struggle with his mother, he stood and began moving toward officers.

Police said they used a stun gun on Michalak, but he continued struggling and attacked his mother. They said an officer shot him once in the cheek.

His 66-year-old mother was treated for a cut on the hand.

