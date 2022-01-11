Omaha man released from hospital after police shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who was shot by police after allegedly charging at his mother and officers with a knife has been released from the hospital and booked into jail.

Omaha police said in a news release Tuesday that Justin Michalak is being held on two counts of assault on an an officer, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and one count of false imprisonment. The release said he left the hospital on Saturday.

Police said they were called last month by a man saying he was possessed and that his mother was controlling his mind. Police said arriving officers found Michalak cutting near his throat, and after a struggle with his mother, he stood and began moving toward officers.

Police said they used a stun gun on Michalak, but he continued struggling and attacked his mother. They said an officer shot him once in the cheek.

His 66-year-old mother was treated for a cut on the hand.

