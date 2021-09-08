 Skip to main content
Omaha man sentenced for fatal crash during police pursuit
Omaha man sentenced for fatal crash during police pursuit

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man has been sentenced to four to eight years in prison for the death of a passenger in a vehicle he was driving that crashed during a police pursuit.

Julio Fernandez Bonilla, 19, was sentenced Wednesday after he pleaded no contest to manslaughter in the June 12. 2020 crash that killed Jasmin Casique-Negrete, 17, of Omaha, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

A Nebraska State Patrol investigator said in an affidavit that a Seward County Sheriff's deputy tried to pull over an an SUV on Interstate 80 between the Milford and Crete for erratic driving but driver sped off.

During the pursuit, the deputy learned the SUV was reported stolen June 1 in Harrison County, Iowa.

Bonilla eventually took the Goehner exit off the interstate before losing control of the vehicle. It went into a ditch, ejecting him and Casique-Negrete, who died at the scene.

