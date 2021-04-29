 Skip to main content
Omaha man ticketed for posting neo-Nazi stickers near temple
Omaha man ticketed for posting neo-Nazi stickers near temple

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have ticketed a man accused of posting neo-Nazi recruitment stickers on poles outside a synagogue.

Jonathan Ziegler, 30, was cited on suspicion of damage to property and hate intimidation, the Omaha World-Herald reported. He faces up to six months in jail and a $500 if he’s convicted.

Police said surveillance video showed Ziegler on April 9 walking his dog as he posted the recruitment stickers around Temple Israel, which is part of the Tri-Faith Initiative campus at 132nd and Pacific streets. The stickers promoted a neo-Nazi group that bore the message “End debt slavery” and a picture of a man breaking chains in the form of the Star of David.

A publicly-listed phone number for Ziegler could not be found Thursday.

Genesis Health Club, where Ziegler had been employed as a trainer, said in a public post Tuesday that Ziegler no longer worked there.

