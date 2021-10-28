Omaha man to be tried again for murders following hung jury

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County prosecutors say they’ll try an Omaha man again for a 2019 double killing after a jury deadlocked on convicting him this week.

A lone holdout on the jury in the case against 22-year-old Nyir Kuek led to a mistrial being declared Wednesday in his first-degree murder trial, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Prosecutors relied on circumstantial evidence, including two eyewitnesses, but did not have direct evidence, such as the DNA or fingerprints of Kuek at the crime scene.

Prosecutors promised to try Kuek again for the June 18, 2019, shooting deaths of 50-year-old Tracy Atkins and 57-year-old Michael Sykora in an Omaha home.

That would be the third trial for Kuek in the case. His first ended in mistrial last year when a family member of Kuek’s who was in the courtroom for the trial tested positive for COVID-19.

