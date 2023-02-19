It started with a winter coat, one that had to be shared with 175 other children at an orphanage in Ukraine.

Eight years later, Omahan Jonathan Driscoll and his organization, One Child Inc., are supporting families and refugees across that war-ravaged country.

It may be weekly shipments of supplies, moving one of the thousands of families who have lost their homes to safety, or providing gas money for a volunteer trucker on the ground there. They all needed bulletproof vests.

“It sounds like a Nebraska thing,” said Driscoll, who coordinates everything from his home office. “Technology has made all the difference in the world.”

The story begins 27 years ago when Driscoll was working in Ukraine and met his wife, Svetlana. They began hosting orphaned children from Ukraine in 2015.

“We sent a girl back and she was disappointed she had to share all the clothes that we gave her,” he said. “Particularly her winter coat.”

When Driscoll asked why, he found out there were 175 other kids at that orphanage who needed a coat. Another facility was in the same fix.

He couldn’t say no. Since that plea for help, One Child Inc. has delivered 15,000 winter coats and more than 7,000 pairs of shoes.

“From there it just kind of snowballed,” Driscoll said.

The organization created a home for abused women and children near the town of Odessa, on the coast of the Black Sea. He organized a small contingent of volunteers to support One Child Inc., whose mission is to provide necessities to at-risk children and families in Ukraine, as well as educate them about human trafficking.

In 2020, he and Svetlana adopted their children, Michael and Dasha, from Ukraine.

Then Russia invaded the country last February.

That One Child Inc. shelter has become a facility for those without medical care and a stopover for people who were once desperate to leave the country and are now forced to return home from surrounding countries that can no longer support them.

Although some of the money used comes from Driscoll’s security business, friends, local schoolchildren and members of his church, Covenant Presbyterian, also are contributing. Daughter Dasha, 11, raised $37,500 for the group’s efforts in Ukraine with her Soap Box Derby Car.

The need is huge, Driscoll said, because some of the bigger volunteer groups have either run out of money or found it too dangerous to operate.

His teams source supplies for 7,655 families every month. They provide medical supplies for a maternity hospital near Mykolaiv. The pantry at the shelter is always kept full. He’s paid for thousands of gallons of gas to make sure.

It can be dangerous work. One pickup truck hit a landmine.

If something goes wrong, Driscoll gets a call at home.

“There is still war. If we want it fixed, we have to do it ourselves,” Driscoll said. “The director contacts me and says what do we do and I’ll say, ‘I'll find the money.’ "

Kevin McDonald, associate pastor at Covenant, says Driscoll’s organization fits perfectly with the congregation’s vision to do local, national and global mission for Jesus Christ.

“All churches should be participating to bring great hope to people in need,” McDonald said.

In addition to providing funds and helping pack supplies, a prayer chain has been organized for the people of Ukraine by the church.

“We’re praying for them every day of our lives,” McDonald said.

Driscoll said he and his wife have lost several friends to the war. But his volunteers are still moving people to safety and delivering food and medical supplies, all coordinated from thousands of miles away in Nebraska.

They’ll continue to help refugees return home and rebuild where they can.

“It's my family. I walked the streets. Proposed to my wife under a streetlight in Ukraine," Driscoll said. "It's hard for my wife and children to see their home country destroyed."

