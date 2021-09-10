Omaha man's death being investigated as in-custody death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a man who was held down at an Omaha bowling alley as an in-custody death.

Police were called Thursday afternoon to West Lanes Bowling Center for reports of an autistic man biting his caregiver and other people and being “out of control," Omaha police said in a news release. An officer who arrived on the scene found a bowling alley employee restraining the man, later identified as 30-year-old Eric Liao.

The officer handcuffed Liao and then noticed Liao was unresponsive, police said. The officer began CPR as other officers and paramedics arrived. Liao was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said officers' body-camera video showed none of the officers using force or trying to hold Liao down. Still, under department policy, his death is being investigated as an in-custody death, which by law requires a grand jury to look into the circumstances surrounding Liao's death.

