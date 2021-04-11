Omaha may soon get 1st protected bike lane

“Let’s get it in place, let’s see what we can learn from it so that if and when these permanent installations are made, we’ve got some best practices established,” Andersen said.

Public outreach will be a major component of the pilot, and Metro Smart Cities and the city plan to gather a mix of data and feedback to measure the lane’s success, Harris and Andersen said. They’ll use people and technology to track how many cyclists use the lane. Officials also plan to talk with business owners and riders: Are more people on bikes patronizing shops and restaurants? Are more businesses buying bike racks?

Motorists, cyclists and others will be able to submit feedback online and through a hotline, Andersen said. Harris said the group is also exploring ways to track how many rentable bicycles through the Heartland Bike Share are docked on Harney once the lane is in place. They also hope to connect with people who rent those bikes to gauge how more casual riders interact with the lane.

“We’re going to try to look at as many angles as we can to fully evaluate how this is going,” Harris said.