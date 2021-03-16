Omaha mayor returns to City Hall after husband's death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha's mayor made her first public appearance Tuesday and confirmed that she'll return to work and seek reelection after her husband, a prominent local surgeon, died earlier this month from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mayor Jean Stothert thanked the public and her campaign opponents for their words of support following the death of her husband, Dr. Joseph Stothert.

“I love my job and I love Omaha, but my deep and lasting love is for Joe Stothert,” she said with her adult children at her side and top city officials standing behind her.

Her voice cracking at times, Stothert said her husband would have wanted her to continue as mayor and recalled how he joined her door-knocking campaigns, her public town hall events and her annual State of the City addresses. She said her children, Elizabeth Leddy and Dr. Andrew Stothert, encouraged her to run as well.

“Like all of us who have experienced tragedy and death, we must after a time away begin to continue our lives, as unfamiliar as they may be,” she said