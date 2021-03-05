 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Omaha mayor's family says her husband has died
View Comments
AP

Omaha mayor's family says her husband has died

{{featured_button_text}}

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The mayor of Omaha, Nebraska, said Friday her husband has died, several hours after police found a dead man at the couple’s home.

A statement from Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert's family announced the death of Joe Stothert.

The announcement came about three hours after Omaha police were called to the mayor's home to investigate reports of a shooting. Officers found the body of a man.

Police didn't provide details about the shooting but stated that foul play wasn't suspected.

“It is with great sadness today that we share the tragic loss of Joe Stothert with family, friends, and our loving community," the family said in a statement. “Joe’s dedication and affection for everyone he cared for serve as a bright light of human kindness for all of us to follow.”

The family asked for prayers and privacy.

Joe Stothert was a critical care physician at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. Jean Stothert is serving her second term as mayor.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories March 5 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News