Omaha native helps take new generation of explorers to the moon

The initial launch has been delayed several times, due to fuel leaks and the weather. The current Wednesday launch date was pushed back two days from Monday due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
“So far, so good,” she said of the prospective launch Wednesday.
Gruber provides a local tie to the NASA Artemis campaign.
The 1994 Omaha Central High School graduate is the cross-program integration lead for the Artemis human landing system, leading efforts to ensure the lunar lander interacts properly with other NASA assets like the space capsule.
Gruber was back in Nebraska recently for a pair of speaking engagements, one at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum near Ashland and another at Central, where she was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame.
Gruber was 7 years old when she saw “The Right Stuff,” the movie about the early years of the U.S. space program. It inspired her to pursue a career in aerospace.
After studying at Boston University, being named a Rhodes Scholar and earning a doctorate degree in engineering science at Oxford in England, she achieved her dream. She landed at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston in 2002.
She served for years as a flight dynamics officer in the space shuttle program, responsible for determining the trajectory of the shuttle’s launch and re-entry.
After the shuttle program wound down in 2011, Gruber was a manager for space station flight controllers before joining the Artemis team in 2018.
In Greek mythology, Apollo was the god of the moon. That’s why NASA selected that name for its moon missions that six times put men on the lunar surface between 1969 and 1972.
But Apollo also had a twin sister — Artemis. That makes Artemis the perfect name for NASA’s return to the lunar surface, Gruber said.
Artemis I will be a test flight without a crew, the first in a series of increasingly complex missions aimed at establishing a long-term human presence on the moon.
In Artemis I, NASA will launch a rocket and capsule into space, send the capsule into orbit around the moon, and then return it to Earth 25 days later.
The primary goals of Artemis I are to demonstrate the capabilities of the rocket and new Orion capsule and to practice re-entry and splashdown. NASA needs to make sure the capsule’s heat shields can withstand the fiery temperatures of re-entry — one of the reasons the first mission has no crew.
The Artemis rocket is similar to the one used to launch the shuttle, but bigger, with an extra booster stage and an extra engine. The Artemis campaign will require NASA to travel deeper into space and carry bigger payloads.
“We need more oomph,” Gruber said. “That’s the technical term.”
Artemis II, tentatively set for 2024, will be the first crewed mission. It will blast four astronauts into orbit of the Earth and then send them around the moon. The astronauts will fly farther out into space than humans have ever traveled before.
Artemis III, planned no earlier than 2025, would be the first to land on the moon. It would put two astronauts on the surface — at least one of them a woman.
In fact, the initial astronauts for Artemis have already been selected, and they look much different from the Apollo astronauts.
Under Apollo, NASA sent 12 white men to the moon’s surface. The 18 Artemis astronauts are much more diverse. They include people of African American, Hispanic and Asian descent, and half of them are women.
“Artemis will be much more representative of all of humanity,” Gruber said.
The lunar lander for Artemis is also very different from the one used in Apollo. For one, it stands about 15 stories tall, and will be capable of taking more astronauts to the surface.
The moon landing this time will also be more challenging, Gruber said. Rather than landing at the moon’s equator, Artemis is bound for the south pole, where the terrain is more mountainous and craterous.
But the pole also features deep, shaded craters with ice inside. NASA hopes to take advantage of those water resources to help astronauts live sustainably on the moon’s surface. They will similarly mine the lunar soil to make power.
Once a moon base camp is established and astronauts have learned to live there, NASA will turn its gaze to Mars.
A Mars landing will be a much bigger undertaking. While it takes three days to reach the moon, it will take nine months to reach Mars.
Theoretically, NASA has the deep-space capabilities to send astronauts to Mars now. But it would probably be a one-way trip, she said.
“We’re not yet ready to go to Mars,” she said. “When NASA does human exploration, we like to bring the people back home.”
It also takes 20 minutes just for a signal from Mars to reach Earth. So if there are any emergencies on the surface, Gruber said, the astronauts need to be able to handle the situation for themselves.
That’s what makes the upcoming Artemis campaign so important. It will ultimately help humans develop and perfect the skills they need to safely live on another planet, Gruber said.
“We need to practice close to home,” she said.
Gruber said she believes there are many other ways the Artemis missions will represent a giant leap for mankind, including the development of new technologies and knowledge about how we can live more sustainably on Earth.
But she said the biggest benefit may be the inspiration it provides for the next generation.
“I have been able to do some amazing things in my life because I was inspired by the people who came before me,” she said. “Every time I speak to a school group, I have one or two kids afterwards who have the same light in their eyes and are energized by what we are doing now.”
In this file photo, astronaut Clayton Anderson, STS-131 mission specialist, participates in an Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) spacesuit fit check in the Space Station Airlock Test Article (SSATA) in the Crew Systems Laboratory at NASA's Johnson Space Center.
NASA Astronaut Clayton Anderson, STS-131 mission specialist, participates in the mission's third and final session of extravehicular activity (EVA) as construction and maintenance continue on the International Space Station in 2010.
Astronaut Clayton Anderson watches as a water bubble floats in the mid deck of space shuttle Discovery during the STS-131 mission on April 12, 2010. Note that his image in the bubble is upside down because the bubble refracted the light.
Dwarfed by space shuttle Discovery and with Earth's horizon and the blackness of space providing the backdrop for the scene, NASA astronauts Rick Mastracchio (right) and Clayton Anderson worked in Discovery's aft payload bay during the STS-131 mission's third and final spacewalk in 2010.
Astronaut Clayton Anderson a mission specialist on space shuttle Discovery leaves the Operations and Checkout building on his way to board the shuttle on launch pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Monday, April 5, 2010.
Astronaut Clayton Anderson, Expedition 15 flight engineer, salutes as he dons a training version of the Extravehicular Mobility Unit (EMU) space suit prior to being submerged in the waters of the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) near the Johnson Space Center in 2007.
NASA astronauts Rick Mastracchio (top) and Clayton Anderson, both STS-131 mission specialists, pose for a photo near the Combined Operational Load Bearing External Resistance Treadmill (COLBERT) in the Harmony node of the International Space Station while space shuttle Discovery remains docked with the station in 2010.
Astronaut Clayton Anderson (left) rides inside the Shuttle Motion Base Simulator at the Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center in Houston in May 2000. Anderson was part of a crew working on problematic landings. In case of emergency, the shuttle could be forced to land at an alternate airstrip somewhere in the world.
Astronaut Clayton C. Anderson, Expedition 15 NASA space station science officer and flight engineer, dons a training version of his shuttle launch and entry suit, prior to the start of a mission training session in the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at Johnson Space Center in 2006.
At Launch Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the STS-131 crew members take time out from their training to pose for a group portrait. From left are Mission Specialists Stephanie Wilson, Rick Mastracchio and Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenberger; Commander Alan Poindexter; Pilot James P. Dutton Jr.; and Mission Specialists Naoko Yamazaki of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and Clayton Anderson. Space shuttle Discovery awaits liftoff in the background.
STS-131 and Expedition 23 crew members gather for a group portrait in the Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station while space shuttle Discovery remains docked with the station. STS-131 crew members pictured (light blue shirts) are NASA astronauts Alan Poindexter, commander; James P. Dutton Jr., pilot; Clayton Anderson, Rick Mastracchio, Dorothy Metcalf-Lindenburger, Stephanie Wilson and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Naoko Yamazaki, all mission specialists. Expedition 23 crew members pictured are Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kotov, commander; Mikhail Kornienko and Alexander Skvortsov; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi, and NASA astronauts T.J. Creamer and Tracy Caldwell Dyson, all flight engineers.
Nebraska astronaut Clayton Anderson unfurls the Nebraska flag he took with him on his Space Shuttle Atlantis flight. Anderson was in the Capitol Rotunda in April 2011, presenting the Legislature with mementos of his space trip.
Nebraska's only astronaut trains for, flies in and is welcomed home from his two space missions.
