Omaha officer arrested, accused of threats, other felonies

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer has been arrested on suspicion of making terroristic threats and other felonies after a disturbance involving his girlfriend and another man.

Officer Terry Hughes, 51, was booked into jail Friday morning on suspicion of two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a weapon to commit a felony and one count of destruction of property, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

He is being held at the Sarpy County Jail. His arrest resulted from an altercation that occurred about 2:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment.

Hughes’ 41-year-old girlfriend called 911 and said Hughes had destroyed items before leaving in a truck, Omaha police said in a press release.

Three people told officers that Hughes had been in an argument with his girlfriend and a 58-year-old man.

Both told officers that they were “in fear of Hughes,” according to a police report.

Some furniture valued at $500 was damaged, the report said.

Hughes is on paid administrative leave, police said, and Chief Todd Schmaderer ordered an internal investigation.

