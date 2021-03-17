Omaha officer injured in mall shooting leaves hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer who was shot in the face and head last week after responding to a shoplifting call has been released from the hospital, the Omaha Police Department said.

Police said Wednesday that 39-year-old Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck is at home recuperating, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Wittstruck was shot last Friday during a struggle with a man suspected of shoplifting a package of T-shirts from a store in Westroads Mall. Police later arrested 21-year-old Kenya Lamont Jenkins Jr. following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80.

Jenkins is charged with first-degree assault of a police officer and other counts. He’s being held on $10 million bail.

