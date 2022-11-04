 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Omaha police arrest 15-year-old boy in Tuesday gun death

Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for the shooting death of an older teen in a north Omaha home earlier this week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a 15-year-old boy for the shooting death of an older teen in a north Omaha home earlier this week, police said Friday in a news release.

The 15-year-old was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, use of a gun to commit a felony and criminal conspiracy, police said. Police did not name the teen, and The Associated Press typically does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

The teen is suspected in the Tuesday morning shooting death of 19-year-old Alon Reed. Officers who responded to a report of a shooting found Reed inside a home around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday with a gunshot wound, police said. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

