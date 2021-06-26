Omaha police arrest 15 year old for March shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a man’s March fatal shooting.

Police arrested the 15 year old Friday for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the shooting death of 59-year-old Larry Thompson, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

Officers on March 12 were called to a north Omaha neighborhood where they found Thompson, of Omaha, suffering from gunshot wounds, police said in a news release. Thompson was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The 15 year old has been detained at the Douglas County Youth Center.

