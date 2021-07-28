Omaha police arrest man accused of attack over mask-wearing

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a man accused of attacking and shooting another man in the neck with a BB gun for wearing a face mask.

The incident happened Tuesday in the vestibule of a midtown grocery store as one man was leaving and another was entering, the Omaha World-Herald reported. One man was not wearing a mask, police said, and ran up to and spit on the other man, who was wearing a mask.

A fight ensued, and police said the unmasked man pulled out a BB-gun replica of a pistol and shot the other man. The injured man told officers that when he demanded to know why he was attacked, the unmasked man responded, “You’re on the other team.”

The victim suffered injuries to his face, neck and shoulder and had to pull a pellet out of his shoulder, he said.

Officers arrested the accused shooter on suspicion of felony terroristic threats and misdemeanor assault.

