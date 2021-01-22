 Skip to main content
Omaha police identify man whose body was found in apartment
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police on Friday identified the victim of a Wednesday morning homicide as a 58-year-old man.

Police identified the victim as Jose C. Martinez.

Officers were called just before 4 a.m. Wednesday to Highland Tower in southeast Omaha to check on a person’s welfare, police said. Arriving officers found a man dead.

Police did not release how the man died or other details.

Highland Tower is operated by the Omaha Housing Authority.

Police also were seeking another man as part of the investigation.

