Omaha police investigating city's latest shooting death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating the city’s latest shooting death that happened early Wednesday.

Officers were alerted around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday to a shooting near a north Omaha intersection by the city’s ShotSpotter system, police said in a news release. Arriving officers found Timothy Washington III, 37, who was killed in the gunfire.

Police later received reports of two women, ages 33 and 21, showing up in private vehicles at an Omaha hospital with injuries from the same shooting scene. Police said the women are expected to survive.

No arrests had been reported in the shooting by midmorning Wednesday.

