OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police in Omaha are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered over the weekend behind Benson High School.

The man was found on the ground by a woman who was walking in the area, police told television station KETV. The man had wounds to his face, according to police.

Officials had not released the name of the man or his cause of death by midday Monday.

