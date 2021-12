OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl was shot to death Wednesday night in Omaha, police said.

Isabella Santiago was shot at 37th and P streets in south Omaha and then driven to a fire station. Medics rushed Santiago to Nebraska Medical Center, where police said she was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation of the killing is continuing.

