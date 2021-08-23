 Skip to main content
Omaha police investigating shooting death of person
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a person near north Omaha.

The e shooting happened around 7 p.m. Sunday, when officers were called to 83rd and Miami streets. Arriving officers found a man outside a home with gunshot wounds. Police later identified the victim as Jamie Nau, 29, of Omaha, and said he died at the scene.

Police said Sunday night that they were looking for a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests had been announced by Monday morning.

