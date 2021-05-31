Omaha police: Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-80 offramp

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has died after the motorcycle he was driving crashed as he tried to exit Interstate 80 at 60th Street in Omaha, police said.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on an interstate offramp, killing 37-year-old Travis McQueen, of Omaha, police said in a news release.

Investigators said it appeared McQueen lost control of the bike and hit a light pole. McQueen was rushed by paramedics to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0