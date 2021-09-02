 Skip to main content
Omaha police officer accused of hitting parked cars, leaving
AP

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer accused of hitting two parked cars on a street after midnight one night this summer while he was off-duty, then leaving the scene of the accident, has been charged with four misdemeanor counts.

The Omaha World-Herald also reported that the police sergeant sent to the crash scene to investigate is the focus of an internal investigation after failing to complete a DUI investigation into the crash.

Prosecutors have charged 31-year-old Officer Humberto Herrera with providing false information, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, reckless driving and colliding with a fixed object in the June 12 crash. No one was hurt.

Both Herrera and the officer sent to the crash scene, Sgt. Andrew Kinsey, face internal police investigations. Kinsey is accused of turning off his police body camera several times during the crash investigation and not completing a DUI investigation, even though alcohol was suspected as a factor in the crash, the World-Herald reported.

Herrera had been placed on paid administrative leave, but returned to work Tuesday in a different position, department spokesman Lt. Neal Bonacci said. Kinsey never was placed on administrative leave, but was reassigned to a non-patrol and non-investigative position, Bonacci said.

Omaha police officials declined to comment on the accusations against either officer, citing the pending internal investigations and the pending criminal case against Herrera.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

