Omaha police officer faces federal child pornography charge

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha police officer is facing a child pornography charge in federal court.

Officer Christopher Groth made his initial appearance in court Wednesday where he was charged with transportation of child pornography. He waived his preliminary hearing and will remain in federal custody.

Court documents that explain why Groth was arrested remain sealed, and a federal prosecutor didn't offer any details about the case at Wednesday's hearing.

If he is convicted, Groth faces a sentence of five to 20 years in prison.

A federal public defender was appointed to represent Groth, but his attorney didn't immediately respond to a message Wednesday.

The 15-year-veteran was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday while criminal and internal investigations continue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

