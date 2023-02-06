OMAHA — In a span of just 10 minutes, 32-year-old Joseph Jones entered a west Omaha Target store with an AR-15-style rifle, fired multiple shots and was killed by a responding police officer.

On Friday, the Omaha Police Department released a timeline of events from Tuesday's active shooter situation at the Super Target near 178th Street and West Center Road. The timeline shows that Jones was shot dead by a responding officer seven minutes after the first 911 call was placed.

Though Jones pointed the rifle at at least one person, it doesn't appear that he shot directly at anyone in the store — firing instead at the ceiling, self-checkout machines and a drink cooler, according to police.

No one else was shot or physically injured during the shooting. Police estimate that about 250 employees and customers were in the store at the time.

According to the timeline, Jones arrived at Target at 11:49 a.m. in his personal vehicle. Six minutes after arriving, he removed a cardboard shipping box from the car and walked in the southeast grocery entrance wearing a dark coat and hat.

At 11:57 a.m., Jones walked into the pharmacy area of the store. One minute later, he pointed the rifle at a Target employee before firing one shot into the ceiling.

At 11:59 a.m., Jones took off his coat before firing two more shots: one in the direction of the self-checkout kiosks, and one at a drink cooler. At the same time, the first 911 call came in alerting dispatchers to a shooting.

Jones went back into the entrance vestibule and fired multiple rounds inside it at noon. He exited the store briefly at 12:02 p.m., then came back, firing another round as he reentered, then walked west throughout the store while holding the rifle.

At 12:05 p.m., Omaha Police Officer Brian Vanderheiden and a Nebraska State Trooper arrived on the scene and entered through the southwest doors. Within seconds, they made contact with Jones, who was still holding the rifle.

According to police, Jones was given more than 20 loud verbal commands to drop the rifle. He reportedly said "Come on!" three times as officers demanded that he drop the weapon before saying "I'll kill you."

Vanderheiden fired one round from his service handgun at 12:06 p.m., killing Jones. The interaction between Jones and the officers lasted about 15 seconds.

Vanderheiden has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is department policy when a death occurs at the hands of law enforcement.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police. Once it is completed, the case will be presented to a grand jury.

Photos: Shots fired at west Omaha Target midday Tuesday 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm01.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm02.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm03.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm07.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm04.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm05.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm06.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar02.JPG 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar05.JPG 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar04.JPG 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar08.JPG 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm11.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm12.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar10.JPG 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm10.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar06.JPG 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar07.JPG Omaha Police Chief speaks after Super Target active shooter killed 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar09.JPG 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar03.JPG 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-ar01.JPG 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm08.jpg 020123-owh-new-targetshooting-pic-cm09.jpg Shots fired at west Omaha Target midday Tuesday 020223-owh-new-target-pic-cm08.jpg 020223-owh-new-target-pic-cm02.jpg 020223-owh-new-target-pic-cm01.jpg 020223-owh-new-target-pic-cm04.jpg