Omaha police say man killed in I-480 crash Sunday night
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has died in a crash after driving the wrong way on Interstate 480 on the eastern end of Omaha, police there said.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, when 35-year-old Agang Wol was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-480 near Dodge Street, police said.

Investigators said Wol’s vehicle hit another vehicle nearly head-on, and Wol was pronounced dead at the scene. A 33-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, officials said. Police said she is expected to survive.

