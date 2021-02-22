Omaha police say man killed in I-480 crash Sunday night

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has died in a crash after driving the wrong way on Interstate 480 on the eastern end of Omaha, police there said.

The crash happened about 11:15 p.m. Sunday, when 35-year-old Agang Wol was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-480 near Dodge Street, police said.

Investigators said Wol’s vehicle hit another vehicle nearly head-on, and Wol was pronounced dead at the scene. A 33-year-old woman driving the other vehicle was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, officials said. Police said she is expected to survive.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0