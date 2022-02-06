Omaha Police say man kills himself at the end of a standoff

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha Police say a 48-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday after a standoff that lasted over seven hours.

A domestic disturbance was reported at a home near 72nd Street and Western Avenue Saturday morning, and when officers arrived around 11:20 a.m. they found a woman who was unharmed outside the house. Police said Michael Jones had barricaded himself inside a garage with a gun before officers arrived.

The standoff forced the closure of the busy artery of 72nd Street for hours on Saturday.

Omaha Police Lt. Neal Bonacci said a crisis negotiator and a licensed therapist talked with Jones for a long period of time Saturday. But shortly before 7 p.m. officers heard a gunshot from inside the garage.

Officers entered the garage a short time later and found Jones dead. A grand jury will review the incident as required under state law.

